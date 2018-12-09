Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 20 points in Saturday's win

Young contributed 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 win against the Kings.

Young finished with season highs in scoring and minutes, and has reached double figures in four of the last five games. Young was the glue guy at power forward during last year's playoff run, and he appears to be doing all he can to shake off his slow start here in 2018-19. After performing at a high level during this back-to-back set against the Magic and Kings, Young will look to keep the positive momentum going in Monday's matchup with the Wizards.