Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 20 points in Saturday's win
Young contributed 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 win against the Kings.
Young finished with season highs in scoring and minutes, and has reached double figures in four of the last five games. Young was the glue guy at power forward during last year's playoff run, and he appears to be doing all he can to shake off his slow start here in 2018-19. After performing at a high level during this back-to-back set against the Magic and Kings, Young will look to keep the positive momentum going in Monday's matchup with the Wizards.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Productive in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Swipes season-high five steals•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Plays 21 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Officially in Monday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Misses shootaround; expected to play•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-double in win over Knicks•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...