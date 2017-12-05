Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 20 points on 11 shots

Young supplied 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 115-97 win over the Knicks.

Young was on fire from the field, scoring 20-plus points for the third time this season while hitting double figures for the 19th time in 24 appearances. This was also the 12th game this season in which Young swiped two steals or more, and the 29-year-old power forward is proving himself to be the best fit next to both starting center Myles Turner and backup big Domantas Sabonis. As a result, Young is one of the more consistent contributors across all fantasy formats.