Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 22 points in Saturday's win

Young produced 22 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 win over the Wizards.

Young was extraordinarily efficient as a scorer, finishing with twice as many points as field goal attempts. This was actually his lowest minute total across the last five contests, as Young is relied on as heavily as anyone else on the team. As a result, the 30-year-old forward is still a safe bet in standard leagues.