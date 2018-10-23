Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores nine points in Monday's loss

Young managed nine points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 101-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Through the three prior games Young was efficient offensively but quiet overall while seeing minutes in the high-20s. The additional playing time didn't do him any good tonight though, as Young struggled with his shot and delivered a modest stat-line.