Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores team-high 26 points

Young put up 26 points (11-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and registered five rebounds along with three assists and two steals over 36 minutes Tuesday against Cleveland.

Young paced Indiana in scoring on the night and posted a diverse final line in a 123-115 victory on the road. His scoring output Tuesday night matched his season high, as he also racked up 26 points Dec. 14 against the 76ers. Young is off to a decent start in January, averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 steals in three matchups.