Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores team-high 26 points
Young put up 26 points (11-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and registered five rebounds along with three assists and two steals over 36 minutes Tuesday against Cleveland.
Young paced Indiana in scoring on the night and posted a diverse final line in a 123-115 victory on the road. His scoring output Tuesday night matched his season high, as he also racked up 26 points Dec. 14 against the 76ers. Young is off to a decent start in January, averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 steals in three matchups.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Continues strong form despite loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Has another solid shooting night•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Another efficient night•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Strong play continues•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Leads Pacers with 26 points•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Leads team to win Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.