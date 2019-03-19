Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Shooting tails off in loss

Young finished with two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes Monday in the Pacers' 106-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Young had been averaging 13.0 points per game on 48.9 percent shooting from the field since the All-Star break entering play Monday, so it's safe to write off his dismal showing on the offensive end as an outlier. The forward will have an immediate opportunity to bounce back right away with the Pacers set to finish out their back-to-back set Tuesday in Los Angeles versus the Clippers.