Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Solid all-around effort in Thursday's win
Young supplied 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 win over the Kings.
Young briefly exited the game in the second quarter after taking a hard foul from Skal Labissiere but returned to produce yet another strong effort on both the scoreboard and glass. The veteran has five double-digit scoring efforts in the last six games and has been equally impressive on the boards, hauling in between eight and 10 rebounds in those contests. With frontcourt mate Myles Turner far from consistent recently, Young continues to serve as a pivotal and high-usage component of the Pacers offense as thye push for the postseason.
