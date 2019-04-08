Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Solid stat line in loss
Young totaled 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal over 26 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Nets on Sunday.
Young finished with a solid final line in Sunday's loss, similar to his season averages. On the year, he's averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals while splitting time in the frontcourt with Damontas Sabonis.
