Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Starting Wednesday
Young (foot) will start Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
It was confirmed earlier in the day that Young would play, so the news here is that Young is starting. Wednesday marks Young's preseason debut, as he had been sidelined with a bruised foot previously.
