Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Strong play continues

Young produced 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 92-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Young filled up the stat sheet once again, this after taking home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. The emergence of young big men Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis results in Young occasionally seeing less than 30 minutes, but the veteran is still a much better option when it comes to chasing and containing the perimeter players who usually occupy the power forward spot.