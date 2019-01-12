Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Swipes four steals in Friday's win

Young delivered 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 121-106 win over the Knicks.

Young snatched at least four steals for the fourth time this season while reaching double figures in scoring for the fifth straight game to begin the month of January. He has scored at least 10 points in 24 of the last 27 games after doing so in only seven of the first 15 games this season. Thanks to his consistency and versatility, Young remains a decent contributor in most formats.