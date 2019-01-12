Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Swipes four steals in Friday's win
Young delivered 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 121-106 win over the Knicks.
Young snatched at least four steals for the fourth time this season while reaching double figures in scoring for the fifth straight game to begin the month of January. He has scored at least 10 points in 24 of the last 27 games after doing so in only seven of the first 15 games this season. Thanks to his consistency and versatility, Young remains a decent contributor in most formats.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Nears double-double•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Continues strong form despite loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Has another solid shooting night•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Another efficient night•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Strong play continues•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...