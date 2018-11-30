Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Swipes season-high five steals
Young posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five steals and an assist across 33 minutes in Thursday's 104-96 loss to the Lakers.
Young's numbers have taken a bit of a hit in his third season with the Pacers. He's only averaging 9.9 points per game, which is two points less than his season average in 2017. He's been a mainstay in the Pacers' starting five since he joined the team, but the emergence of Domantas Sabonis has definitely affected his output.
