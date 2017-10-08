Play

Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Will not dress Monday vs. Pistons

Young will sit out Monday's preseason matchup against the Pistons for rest, Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness reports.

Young will be joined on the sidelines by Victor Oladipo, Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner, as the Pacers attempt to get a look at some of the younger guys on the roster ahead of regular-season cuts. All four players are likely to be back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason finale vs. Maccabi Haifa.

