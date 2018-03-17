Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Will play, start Saturday

Young (illness) will play and start in Saturday's game against the Wizards, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Young is dealing with an illness, but is going to try and play through it Saturday, likely due to the fact that the Pacers are already without Myles Turner (ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (ankle) in the frontcourt. However, coach Nate McMillan said that he's going to monitor his big man's minutes closely, which likely makes Young a risky play for DFS purposes Saturday. Look for Young to slot in as the Pacers starting power forward like usual, with Al Jefferson entering the starting lineup at center alongside him in Turner's place.