Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Will remain out Monday

Young (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.

Young has yet to see any action during the preseason, as he continues to work his way through a bone bruise in his foot. The Pacers close out the exhibition schedule Wednesday against the Bulls, so that will be Young's last opportunity for a tune-up prior to the regular season opener Oct. 17 against the Grizzlies. At this point, it's unclear if Young is even expected to be ready for the opener considering the Pacers haven't provided any sort of timetable for his return.