Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Warriors.

After scoring a season-high 22 points during his spot start in Wednesday's win over the Bulls, Bryant is expectedly heading back to the second unit in Myles Turner's (illness) return to the Pacers. Bryant's short-term fantasy appeal appears to have subsided for the time being, as he's averaged just 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.7 threes in 11.5 minutes over 11 games off Indiana's bench this season.