Bryant is in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Jazz on Monday.
Bryant will make his second start of the 2024-25 campaign Monday due to the absence of Myles Turner (ankle). Bryant has averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 15.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.
