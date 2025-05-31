Bradley (hip) is available for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks on Saturday, Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bradley was initially listed as questionable to play Saturday due to a left hip flexor strain, but the big man will be available for this contest. That said, his playing time will be a game-time call, according to head coach Rick Carlisle. Bradley has barely played in the playoffs, and Thomas Bryant is expected to see most of the minutes as the center backup behind Myles Turner.