Bradley amassed two points (2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 loss to the Raptors.

Bradley played at least 20 minutes for just the second time this season, as head coach Rick Carlisle continues to shuffle his center rotation. Despite the increase in playing time, Bradley failed to produce anything of note. At this stage, there is no reason to consider him a pickup outside of very deep formats.