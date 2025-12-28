Bradley supplied three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 11 minutes during Saturday's 142-116 loss to Miami.

Bradley continues to play a muted role for the Pacers, despite the fact that Isaiah Jackson is currently sidelined due to a concussion. Bradley has now played fewer than 15 minutes in 12 straight games, many of which have been garbage time appearances. At this point, there is no reason to consider adding him, even in deeper formats.