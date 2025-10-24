Bradley produced two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT) and one block in 10 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

Isaiah Jackson drew the start at center, but head coach Rick Carlisle quickly adjusted to smaller lineups. Jackson finished with only eight minutes, while Obi Toppin (40) and Jarace Walker (39) saw a ton of playing time as small-ball fives. Bradley was the next center up behind Jackson, with James Wiseman notably not part of the Opening Night rotation.