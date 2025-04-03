Bradley (illness) has been cleared to play Friday against the Jazz.
After missing Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to an illness, Bradley will be available to play Friday against Utah. However, he hasn't made much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, as he averages only 5.7 minutes per game for Indiana this season.
