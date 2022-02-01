Craig notched eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 122-116 victory over the Clippers.

Craig concludes January averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 combined steals/blocks across 26.2 minutes per game. Craig's 11.84 player efficiency rating places him sizably below the league average (15.00), but his malleability likely construes him as a desirable asset ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline. Any deal would likely translate to lessened usage for the 31-year-old.