Queen posted 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 win over the Herd.

Queen notched back-to-back double-doubles while finishing with at least 25 points and five assists for a fourth time this season. Across eight G League appearances, the 25-year-old is averaging 24.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals in 35.6 minutes.