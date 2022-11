Queen recorded 27 points (11-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 152-129 win over Grand Rapids.

Queen was a tad inefficient from beyond the arc, but he still submitted a strong overall performance in the season opener. The 25-year-old posted 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 19 G League appearances with the Vipers last year and produced similar numbers during his first outing with the Mad Ants.