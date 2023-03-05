Queen produced 34 points (12-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 129-114 loss to the Raptors 905.

Queen scored at least 30 points for a second straight game and notched multiple steals in a fourth consecutive contest. Across 28 appearances, he's averaging 23.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.