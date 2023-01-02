Queen posted 26 points (12-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Thursday's 131-121 win over Windy City.

Queen was efficient from the field en route to his third straight game with 20-plus points. He also finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for a fourth time this season.