Queen produced 23 points (9-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 win over Westchester.

Queen made at least one tally in each category Thursday but struggled with his three-point shot again. He's shooting just 28.8 percent from deep this season after shooting 35.0 percent last year.