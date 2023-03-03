Queen posted 33 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 135-125 loss to the Raptors 905.
Queen posted his third 30-plus-point game over his past six appearances. Across 27 games, he's averaging 23.2 points while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from deep.
More News
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: Subpar performance in loss•
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: Scores 24 points in start•
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: Team-high 22 points•
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: Posts best game of season•
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: All-around production in loss•