Queen recorded 22 points (8-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 122-119 loss to the Charge.

Queen struggled from deep but still scored 20-plus points for the fifth time over his past six appearances. He also blocked a season-high four shots and finished with multiple tallies in each defensive category for the second time during the campaign.