Queen will be active for Friday's matchup with the Hawks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
With a slew of players sidelined for the Pacers, Queen was recalled from the Mad Ants to fill a depth slot Friday. His availability will likely have no impact on the rotation considering he has appeared in just two contests this season.
