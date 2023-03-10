Queen posted 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 119-116 loss to Motor City.

Queen continues to dominate for Fort Wayne and nearly posted his first triple-double of the season Thursday. Across 29 appearances, he's averaging 23.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals in 35.3 minutes per game.