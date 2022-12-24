Queen tallied 26 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 132-131 win over the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League Showcase.

Queen finished with at least 20 points for the eighth time this year and dished out a season-high 10 assists en route to his third double-double of the campaign. Across 11 G League appearances, the 25-year-old has averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals in 35.7 minutes per game.