Queen produced 34 points (9-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 141-125 win over College Park.
Queen finished with at least 30 points, nine rebounds and three assists for a second straight game. He also added nine assists, falling one short of his first triple-double and marking his best overall performance of the campaign. Recently, he's shown why he won the 2021-22 G League MVP while playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but he's been operating as Fort Wayne's sixth man since the start of February.
