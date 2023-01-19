Queen supplied 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 loss to Oklahoma City.

Queen has made just four appearances for the Pacers this season, and this was his best outing of the campaign by a wide margin, though it was also the first time he logged more than 15 minutes. Queen should continue to have opportunities off the bench as the Pacers deal with a slew of injuries, but his long-term upside is not very high. He shouldn't play a significant role -- let alone stay in the rotation -- in a long-term scenario.