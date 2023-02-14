Queen posted 35 points (12-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 132-128 win over South Bay.

Queen had his worst offensive game of the campaign last time out, posting just six points (2-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt), but he bounced back with a season-high 35 on Monday and fell one rebound short of a double-double. He also recorded multiple tallies in each defensive category for only the third time this season. Queen's performance against South Bay was reminiscent of his play last year for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers when he won the 2021-22 G League MVP.