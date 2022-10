Queen will join the Pacers' G League affiliate Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Queen signed a two-way contract with the Pacers following his 2021-22 G League MVP campaign and was expected to split time with the two squads. Queen could play a role for the Pacers later in the season if they struggle with injuries or tank for a better draft pick but generally shouldn't see much NBA run.