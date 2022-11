The Pacers recalled Queen from the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Sunday, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

With Chris Duarte (ankle) likely to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks and with Aaron Nesmith (foot) expected to sit out a fourth straight game Monday against the Pelicans, the Pacers chose to bring Queen back from the G League to provide depth in the backcourt. Despite receiving a call-up, Queen isn't a sure bet to be included in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation Monday.