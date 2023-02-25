Queen posted 24 points (11-26 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 122-119 win over the Westchester Knicks.

With David Stockton (leg) out, Queen moved into the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 5. Despite poor shooting from deep, Queen put together another solid performance and is averaging 23.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks across 34.9 minutes per game.