Queen (knee) registered 31 points (12-31 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to Sioux Falls.

Queen returned to action following a one-game absence due to a knee injury, and while he scored 31 points, he was inefficient from the field and committed 10 turnovers. Despite the sloppy play, the 25-year-old remains one of the most prolific players in the G League and will likely continue putting up gaudy numbers on a nightly basis.