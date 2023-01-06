Queen posted 27 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's win over Grand Rapids.
Queen was lights-out and scored at least 20 points for the fourth time over his past five appearances. He also recorded at least one steal and one block for a third consecutive contest.
