Queen registered 33 points (12-24 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, seven steals, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 129-119 loss to Windy City.

Queen connected on double-digit shot attempts for the third time and scored at least 30 points for a second time this season. He also showcased his defensive prowess by notching a season-high seven steals.