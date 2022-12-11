Queen registered 33 points (12-24 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, seven steals, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 129-119 loss to Windy City.
Queen connected on double-digit shot attempts for the third time and scored at least 30 points for a second time this season. He also showcased his defensive prowess by notching a season-high seven steals.
More News
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: Solid production in win•
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: Scores team-high 21 points•
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: Returns with 24 points•
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: Sidelined due to knee injury•
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
Pacers' Trevelin Queen: Dealing with knee injury•