Queen didn't play in Tuesday's 143-101 win over the Charge due to a knee injury.
Queen hasn't suited up for the Mad Ants since Nov. 12, and he's now being listed with a knee injury again. It's the second time this season he's missed a game due to the injury, so the knee issue may impact his availability throughout the campaign.
