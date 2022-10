Queen is not expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Rockets as he remains in the NBA's concussion protocols, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Queen hasn't seen any preseason action to this point due to the concussion, so he'll have to clear league protocols before he can make his debut with the Pacers. If he's ultimately ruled out for Friday's contest, his next opportunity to suit up will be for next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Wizards.