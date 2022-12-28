Queen produced 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-113 loss to Maine.

Queen struggled from deep but still scored in double figures for a second straight game. Across 12 appearances, the 25-year-old is averaging 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals in 35.4 minutes.