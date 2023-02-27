Queen recorded 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 loss to Grand Rapids.

Queen struggled with his shot and committed five turnovers to just four assists. However, he was able to somewhat salvage his production by recording at least eight boards and three steals for the third time over his last five appearances.