Queen tallied 22 points (9-21 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to Long Island.

Queen struggled from beyond the arc but was still able to score a team-high 22 points, marking the ninth time over his past 10 appearances that he's reached the 20-point plateau. Across 24 games, he's averaging 23.2 points while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from deep.