Booker (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Clippers.

Booker sat out Thursday's game after spraining his ankle earlier in the week but will now return to action. It's unclear if he'll be a full go or if he'll be limited in any fashion. Look for Thad Young or Domantas Sabonis to see a slight minutes increase if Booker is restricted in any fashion.

