Pacers' Trevor Booker: Available Sunday vs. Clippers
Booker (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Clippers.
Booker sat out Thursday's game after spraining his ankle earlier in the week but will now return to action. It's unclear if he'll be a full go or if he'll be limited in any fashion. Look for Thad Young or Domantas Sabonis to see a slight minutes increase if Booker is restricted in any fashion.
More News
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Listed as game-time call•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Out Thursday vs. Kings•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Sprains ankle, won't return Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Trevor Booker: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...