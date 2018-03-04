Pacers' Trevor Booker: Expected to make debut Monday
Booker is expected to make his Pacers debut Monday against Milwaukee.
Booker officially signed with the Pacers on Saturday after he was waived by the Sixers, but he won't be in uniform for Sunday's matchup with Washington. However, the veteran should be available Monday in what will likely be a somewhat-limited, bench role.
