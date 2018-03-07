Pacers' Trevor Booker: Expected to see limited minutes Wednesday
Booker is expected to play roughly 10 minutes in his Pacers debut Wednesday against Utah, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Booker was bought by the Pacers at the end of February, and he'll make his Pacers debut Wednesday after finalizing his contract earlier in the week. The veteran will mostly provide bench depth in Indiana, likely absorbing most of T.J. Leaf's minutes and potentially cutting into the workloads of Thaddeus Young and Domantas Sabonis, to a lesser degree.
